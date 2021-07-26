Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s 6th Largest Position

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,701,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,100.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 569,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 522,022 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.63. 64,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $161.90 and a 12-month high of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

