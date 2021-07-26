Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.33 on Monday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.