Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to “Outperform”

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $350.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.67.

VMI opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.97. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

