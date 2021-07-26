Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.13.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,112. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.93, a P/E/G ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

