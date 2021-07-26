Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $41,920,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $261.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

