Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $475.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.23. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

