Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.87 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 67,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Northern Trust by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 84,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.49 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,543,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,905,445. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

