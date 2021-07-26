Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $257.08 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

