Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 22,734 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Datadog were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.68.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 104,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,547,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,384,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,293 shares of company stock valued at $40,721,138. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.07. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -794.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

