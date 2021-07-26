Urus (URUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.06 or 0.00815717 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

