Upfiring (UFR) Price Up 78% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $936,150.62 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00249298 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001175 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.03 or 0.00780813 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.