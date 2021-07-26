United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 257,317 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 27.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

