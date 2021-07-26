Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,721. The company has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.