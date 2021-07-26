Unilever’s (ULVR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Friday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,279.75. The company has a market capitalization of £108.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

