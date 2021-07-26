Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.0871 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $37,200.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00113758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,340.60 or 1.00127910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.35 or 0.00828775 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

