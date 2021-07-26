UBS Group Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.83 ($122.16).

Shares of Zalando stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €100.85 ($118.65). 444,156 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €95.91. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

