UBS Group AG Sells 467 Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CURE opened at $118.45 on Monday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $118.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.