UBS Group AG Sells 1,964 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

In other XBiotech news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,742,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

