UBS Group AG Purchases 67,576 Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 10,794.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

