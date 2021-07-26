UBS Group AG Has $122,000 Stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 581.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arcimoto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $577.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUV shares. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.