UBS Group AG Has $117,000 Stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eargo were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eargo by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Eargo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,544,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,137 shares of company stock worth $17,975,874 in the last quarter.

Shares of EAR opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

