UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 865.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alexander’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alexander’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alexander’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALX opened at $281.09 on Monday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.70 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.58.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Alexander's Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

