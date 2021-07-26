UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 1,038 Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84.

