UBS Group AG Buys 391 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VSE were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

VSE stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.54. VSE Co. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

