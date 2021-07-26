Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,053,000.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

