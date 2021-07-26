Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 154,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NOV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 44.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 208,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in NOV by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

