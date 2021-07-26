Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

