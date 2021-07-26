Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,786 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NTB opened at $33.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

