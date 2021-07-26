Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 42.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,113 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

