Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 1,194 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.12% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

