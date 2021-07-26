TrustSwap (SWAP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.54 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $87.78 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002503 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $332.56 or 0.00844595 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083876 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

