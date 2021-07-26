tru Independence LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

