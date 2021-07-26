tru Independence LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. 177,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

