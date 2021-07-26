tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 100,720 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

