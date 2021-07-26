tru Independence LLC Purchases 47,559 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3,233.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $442.33. The company had a trading volume of 197,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.55 and a 52 week high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

