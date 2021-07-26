tru Independence LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,130 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

LUV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.06. 231,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.