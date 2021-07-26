tru Independence LLC Buys 31,754 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,381.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.53. 852,644 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40.

