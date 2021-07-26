TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.47. 240,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,941,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

