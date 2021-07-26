TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $803,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,776. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

