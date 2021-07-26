TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 199 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.07. 4,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

