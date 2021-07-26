TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

