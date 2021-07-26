Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Triumph Bancorp worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.17. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

