Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.29 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

TRN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

TRN traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $26.90. 1,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,249. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

