TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $303,493.10 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $303,493.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,040.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriNet Group stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

