Tribe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.81 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Tribe has a market cap of $147.05 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001535 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

