Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

