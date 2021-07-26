Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGS opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $665.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

