Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading 7.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price rose 7.4% on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $45.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.21. Approximately 5,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,059,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after buying an additional 266,772 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

