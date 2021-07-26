TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$20.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

RNW has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$21.43. 229,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.38. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$14.83 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

