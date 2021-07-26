TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $290.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

